Indian plate moving 5cm every year, raising possibility of earthquakes, says NGRI chief scientist

Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
A leading weather scientist and geological expert has warned that the Indian tectonic plate is moving about 5cm every year, leading to accumulation of stress along the Himalayas and increasing the possibility of major seismic events -- earthquakes -- in the coming days.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Dr N Purnachandra Rao, the chief scientist and seismologist at the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), said: "The Earth's surface comprises various plates that are constantly in motion. The Indian plate is moving about 5cm every year, resulting in the accumulation of stress along the Himalayas and raising the possibility of major earthquakes."
"We have a strong network of 18 seismograph stations in Uttarakhand. The region, referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal and the western part of Nepal, including Uttarakhand, is prone to earthquakes that might occur any time," the chief scientist added.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 56km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, at 10.38pm on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology stated.
The epicentre was at a depth of 10km beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.
"An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 56km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at around 10:38 pm, yesterday. The depth of the earthquake was 10km below the ground," the NCS said in a statement.
On February 19, an earthquake struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported in the incident.
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year
As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics
Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been
They are also told to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation
The death toll from the catastrophic disaster has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital