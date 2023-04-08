Indian-origin man dies after being pushed down stairs in Singapore mall

The victim sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was rushed to hospital

Reuters file photo

By PTI Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 5:10 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 5:15 PM

An Indian-origin man has died after he was pushed on the chest by another man and he fell down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall in Singapore.

Thevandran Shanmugam, 34, fell backwards down the stairs at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road.

He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, reported The Straits Times newspaper.

Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27, who pushed Shanmugam, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to another person. If convicted, he will face a jail sentence for up to 10 years, as well as being caned or fined.

According to court documents, Azfary had allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order after being jailed for other offences. Records did not mention if the two men knew each other before the incident.

If convicted, he can also face an additional jail term of up to 178 days, according to the report.