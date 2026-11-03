Indian navy recaptures hijacked Iranian ship off Somalia

Indian naval commandos parachuted onto a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel off Somalia to rescue all 20 crew members from armed pirates, the navy said Tuesday.

Somali piracy has seen a resurgence, with at least 15 attacks reported since April, the highest number since 2013.

The vessel, named Azini, was seized on October 29 off the Somali coast, between the coastal towns of Bandar Beyla and Xaafun in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, according to an alert from the EU's Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO).

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The vessel was feared to be used as a "mother ship" to launch further attacks on merchant shipping, the navy said in a statement.

The Iranian embassy in India thanked the Indian government for the rescue operation. "We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders."

A warship and a maritime reconnaissance aircraft tracked the vessel before marine commandos were parachuted in to carry out the rescue, it said.

"The Indian Navy secured the vessel, overcame the pirate threat and ensured safe release of all 20 crew members," the navy's statement added.

Azini was the third Iranian fishing boat to have been hijacked off the Somali coast since July.