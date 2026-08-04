Indian vessel sinks after attack near Yemeni waters; all 14 crew safe

An Indian vessel capsized near Yemeni waters after being hit by a projectile on Tuesday, August 4, the minister of ports, shipping and waterways confirmed.

The minister confirmed that all 14 seafarers, including 13 Indians onboard the MSV Faize Noore Oliya, were safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha.

"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel," said Sarbananda Sonowal.

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The Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) has been instructed by the ministry to coordinate with all agencies to ensure the "absolute security of Indian seafarers in the region" and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

Last month, multiple incidents took place on Indian-flagged vessels, raising alarm across the seafarers community.

On July 25, India's Embassy in Tehran confirmed that 28 Indian sailors were rescued after an attack on a tanker near Iran, saying that it had been maintaining active contact with local officials to ensure the crew's wellbeing.

Meanwhile on July 18, one Indian was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Black Sea, "reportedly in Russian territorial waters", according to the foreign ministry.

On July 14, India confirmed that 10 nationals were injured and one was killed after Iranian attacks on UAE vessels.

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to its shipping ministry.