Indian monsoon reaches Kerala, three days later than usual

Monsoon rains hit the coast of India's southernmost state of Kerala on Thursday, three days later than usual, the weather office said, offering respite from a gruelling heatwave that had raised power demand to a record high.

The June-September monsoon rains, critical for economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin to lash Kerala around June 1 before covering the entire country by mid-July, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane.

The monsoon is essential to India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70% of the rainfall needed to water farms and replenish aquifers and reservoirs.

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Last month, the India Meteorological Department forecast an El Nino-weakened monsoon in 2026 that will bring the lowest rainfall in 11 years, fuelling concerns over crops, food prices and growth.