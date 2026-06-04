Indian monsoon reaches Kerala, three days later than usual

The June-September monsoon rains, critical for India's economic growth, usually begin to lash Kerala around June 1 before covering the entire country by mid-July, when farmers plant various crops

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 4 Jun 2026, 1:16 PM
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Monsoon rains hit the coast of India's southernmost state of Kerala on Thursday, three days later than usual, the weather office said, offering respite from a gruelling heatwave that had raised power demand to a record high.

The June-September monsoon rains, critical for economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin to lash Kerala around June 1 before covering the entire country by mid-July, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane.

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The monsoon is essential to India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70% of the rainfall needed to water farms and replenish aquifers and reservoirs.

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Last month, the India Meteorological Department forecast an El Nino-weakened monsoon in 2026 that will bring the lowest rainfall in 11 years, fuelling concerns over crops, food prices and growth.


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