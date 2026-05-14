Indian minister calls for safe, unimpeded Hormuz transit at BRICS meeting

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, are vital for global economic well-being, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, told the BRICS Foreign Ministers Summit that opened in Delhi on Thursday.

The conflict in the Middle East merits particular attention, said Jaishankar. “Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation," he added.

He also referred to the conflict in Gaza, which has grave humanitarian implications, noting: “A sustained ceasefire, humanitarian access, and a credible pathway towards a durable and peaceful resolution remain essential."

"India supports a two-state solution where the Palestine issue is concerned,” he added.

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The minister also focused on the increasing resort to unilateral coercive measures and sanctions inconsistent with international law and the UN Charter. “Such measures disproportionately affect developing countries. These unjustifiable measures cannot substitute dialogue, nor can pressure replace diplomacy,” he noted.

The two-day event in Delhi has brought foreign ministers from several countries to the capital.

India, which chairs the BRICS this year, is hosting the conclave ahead of the annual summit in September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the visiting foreign ministers who made a joint call on him. They included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iran's Abbas Araghchi, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, Indonesia's Sugiono, and South Africa's Ronald Lamola.

Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS was expanded in 2024, bringing in the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran. Indonesia joined the group last year.

Jaishankar had wide-ranging discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, covering energy, trade and global geopolitical developments.

“Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills and talent,” said Jaishankar.

“The last few years have seen a steady and sustained growth in our bilateral partnership. Its economic and energy dimensions have become pronounced. Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment.”