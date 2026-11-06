Indian man arrested for killing wife, relatives, 7-year-old nephew over domestic dispute

Indian police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and six members of her family, including a nephew, over a domestic dispute.

Indushekhar, a cab driver, allegedly killed his wife and six members of his in-laws' family, including a seven-year-old boy, and dumped their bodies at different locations in Chikkaballapur district near Bengaluru city in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Police arrested him after a relative filed a missing persons complaint on Wednesday. During the investigation, police uncovered the multiple killings and recovered the body of the child from a hilly area.

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A team of four inspectors, two assistant commissioners of police and 50 personnel was involved in the investigation.

“He says that within a span of 15 to 20 days, which is subject to verification, he has murdered seven people...he says his minor daughter has helped him pack the bodies,” Seemanth Kumar Singh, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, told the media on Friday.

“This is a very, very serious offence that has happened within the family...We are verifying from all angles how it happened,” Singh said.

The couple had been married for about 20 years, and during the preliminary investigation, police found that there was animosity between the couple over Sunita's visits to her parental home.

Indushekhar allegedly killed his wife, Sunita; his mother-in-law; his two brothers-in-law; their wives; and the seven-year-old son of one of the brothers-in-law. The killings allegedly took place at the accused’s house in a residential neighbourhood over a period of 15-20 days.

According to police investigation, Indushekhar first killed his wife, Sunita, using a grinding stone, wrapped her body in cloth and dumped it near Nandi Hills.

He then switched off her mobile phone and told neighbours that she had gone on a trip to avoid suspicion. He then allegedly killed his mother-in-law, two brothers-in-law and the nephew and dumped their bodies at different locations.

“(Indushekhar) is giving a version that he called them one by one, murdered them, and disposed of the bodies in places he has indicated; we are verifying this with the district police of those areas. Six bodies have yet to be found based on the information provided by the accused,” Singh said.

He allegedly used chemicals to clean the house and remove blood stains to destroy evidence, the investigators said. After a four-hour operation, police found the body of the child, and the investigation is ongoing to recover the other bodies.

"Our main focus is to recover the bodies. He has to take us to those locations. We have filed a case of murder," Singh said.