Indian leader Rahul Gandhi told to vacate official residence

He has been given a period of 30 days to vacate premises in New Delhi

PTI

By ANI Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 6:46 PM

Days after his disqualification as a minister of parliament in India following a Surat court's verdict in a criminal defamation case, the Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has sent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him, sources said.

He has been given a period of 30 days to vacate the premises at 12, Tughlaq Lane residence in the national capital to avoid eviction, the sources said.

Congress workers have held protests in different parts of the country following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

The party has attacked the Modi government on the issue and said that it will fight the matter legally and politically.

The court verdict, which came last week, related to Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname remarks made during an election rally in April 2019 in Karnataka.

The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

ALSO READ: