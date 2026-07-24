India says citizen killed as MV Omorfi attacked in Black Sea

India said Friday that one of its nationals was killed in an attack last week on a commercial vessel transiting the Black Sea.

The foreign ministry condemned the strike, saying that the MV Omorfi — which had three Indian nationals on board — was attacked on July 18 "while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters".

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk," the ministry said in a statement.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats."

New Delhi on Thursday issued a security warning for ships heading into the Black Sea that are locally flagged or employ its seafarers, after four of its nationals were killed in a Russian attack on a cargo ship leaving Ukraine.

India summoned Russia's top envoy in New Delhi to protest the attack.

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to its shipping ministry.