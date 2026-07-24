India says citizen killed as MV Omorfi attacked in Black Sea

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Jul 2026, 9:49 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India said Friday that one of its nationals was killed in an attack last week on a commercial vessel transiting the Black Sea. 

The foreign ministry condemned the strike, saying that the MV Omorfi — which had three Indian nationals on board — was attacked on July 18 "while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters".

Recommended For You

Rubio says Iran not ready for deal, US policy with Tehran is 'head for an eye'

Rubio says Iran not ready for deal, US policy with Tehran is 'head for an eye'

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

Iran Guards base hit in US strikes, equipment damaged: State media

Iran Guards base hit in US strikes, equipment damaged: State media

US military completes 13th night of Iran strikes; Trump vows to punish Tehran

US military completes 13th night of Iran strikes; Trump vows to punish Tehran

UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa: Fees, documents, rejection explained

UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa: Fees, documents, rejection explained

 

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk," the ministry said in a statement.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats."

New Delhi on Thursday issued a security warning for ships heading into the Black Sea that are locally flagged or employ its seafarers, after four of its nationals were killed in a Russian attack on a cargo ship leaving Ukraine.

India summoned Russia's top envoy in New Delhi to protest the attack. 

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to its shipping ministry. 


MOST POPULAR

1

Middle East situation on 'edge of the unimaginable': UN chief

2

Iran Guards base hit in US strikes, equipment damaged: State media

3

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

4

How UAE residents can nominate visitors for Dh3,000 'A Dubai Invite' hotel and dining deals

5

UAE car crash: Mother, baby killed in Fujairah road accident, father and child stable