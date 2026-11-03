Indian national killed after two helicopters collide in Nepal's Mount Everest region

Fishtail Air said in a statement that its helicopter was carrying passengers who had been rescued from the Everest region when it crashed while landing

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Nov 2026, 10:57 AM
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An Indian national was killed and a New Zealander injured after two helicopters collided as they prepared to land in Nepal's Mount Everest region on Tuesday, authorities said.

The New Zealander has been rescued, the chief district officer of Solukhumbu district, Kaman Singh Thapa Magar, told Reuters.

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The incident took place in the base camp area of Mount Everest, Magar said.

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The helicopters were operated by two private firms, Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air.

Fishtail Air said in a statement that its helicopter was carrying passengers who had been rescued from the Everest region when it crashed while landing.

The Indian and the New Zealander on board were tourists, a Fishtail official said.

A Dynasty Air official said its helicopter was carrying only cargo.

The accident comes during the peak trekking season in Nepal, when helicopters ferry hikers and climbers in the region.

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