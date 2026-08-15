Indian Independence Day: Modi announces AI training, free online coaching for youth

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed citizens from the Red Fort on the country's 80th Independence Day, outlining his vision for the nation's future, touching on several key areas ranging from economic growth and national security to self-reliance and development.

Among the key announcements was that the Indian government would provide free online coaching lessons for competitive exams, weeks after massive youth-led protests forced the education minister to resign.

Modi said the initiative was aimed at easing the financial burden on millions of families caught up in the country's fiercely competitive education system.

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"We have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth. We have the digital public infrastructure, and we have highly talented teachers and educators," he said.

He also said a nationwide sports talent hunt will be launched to identify and nurture children aged 5 to 15 years across villages and cities.

7-point plan for a developed India by 2047

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister said India must focus on seven key areas, including manufacturing, food processing, and technology, innovation and digital technologies to build a 'Viksit Bharat', stressing the importance of cost, quality and scale in manufacturing.

The initiative would also focus on India's "soft power" through yoga, tourism and handicrafts.

"Today I want to remind you of 'Sapta Sindhu. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. The first 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is the manufacturing sector. For this, we need to focus on three things: cost, quality and scale. There should be no compromise on quality. This will be our brand value.

"The second 'shakti' is food processing. With the new FTAs, we have access to greater global markets now. The third 'shakti' is technology, innovation and digital technologies. This is the era of robotics, Al, quantum technology, space and data centres. Emerging technologies are presenting new challenges, and we must become a global hub of innovation," Modi said.

He stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision by the PM.

"We have already demonstrated our strength through UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. Now, we must take the next leap in next-generation communication technology," he added.

In the coming years, he said India will have eight more semiconductor chip plants and five nuclear reactors which will generate 100 gigawatts of power by 2047.

The Prime Minister said that the goal for a 'Viksit Bharat' must be linked with the country's youth.

"When I speak of a developed India, when I speak of propelling the nation forward at a rapid pace, the greatest beneficiary and the greatest enabler of this vision is the youth of my country, the youthful energy of my nation. Not only that, but the greatest beneficiary of a developed India is also the youth of my country. Therefore, we must advance the goal of a developed India by linking it with our youth," PM Modi said.

He also said the government is undertaking civil defence reforms with modernised training and enhanced capabilities to address evolving security challenges.

"We will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarize them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges," he said.

[With ANI inputs]