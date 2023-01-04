India: Home Minister Amit Shah's plane makes emergency landing

Aircraft was diverted to Guwahati due to adverse weather conditions

PTI

By Web Desk Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 11:32 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 12:07 AM

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's plane made an emergency landing at Guwahati's international airport on Wednesday night.

The aircraft was on its way to the north eastern state of Tripura when it was forced to divert due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility caused by dense fog, according to a news report.

Shah's was received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport in Guwahati by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He will spend the night in the city, before leaving for Agartala, the capital of Tripura state, on Thursday morning to attend an assembly election function.

The Home Minister will also attend a public meeting at Dharmanagar while in Tripura.