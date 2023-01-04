India: Home Minister Amit Shah's plane makes emergency landing

Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's plane made an emergency landing at Guwahati's international airport on Wednesday night.
The aircraft was on its way to the north eastern state of Tripura when it was forced to divert due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility caused by dense fog, according to a news report.
Shah's was received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport in Guwahati by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He will spend the night in the city, before leaving for Agartala, the capital of Tripura state, on Thursday morning to attend an assembly election function.
The Home Minister will also attend a public meeting at Dharmanagar while in Tripura.
Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea
Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine
Body of German pope to lie in state from Monday so that the faithful can pay their respects