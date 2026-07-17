Indian govt moves Supreme Court after Delhi ruling to retender consular services

The Indian government has approached the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court’s ruling which quashed the Indian mission’s process of awarding a tender for outsourcing consular services in four countries including the UAE.

A lawyer for the central government mentioned the case on Friday morning and the court has agreed to look into the matter on Monday.

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This move comes just days after the Delhi High Court ruled that there should be a retendering procedure for outsourcing the consular services. This will include service at the Indian missions in the UAE, along with those in Kuwait, Singapore, and Australia.

More to follow