'Calm under pressure': Indian pilot's childhood friends say not surprised by his bravery

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was hailed as a "hero" on Thursday after fighting to retain control of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him, leaving him wounded but helping avert disaster.

But for friends and neighbours in the Mumbai suburb where his parents live, the courage came as little surprise. They describe Machchhar, who is in his 30s and holds more than a decade of flying experience, as a soft-spoken, helpful and "always smiling" man who has remained calm under pressure since childhood.

"We did not expect any less from him — it did not come as a surprise," said Akshay Doshi, who has known Machchhar for around 15 years and lives next door to his parents in their apartment block.

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"We are proud of him for his nature, for his bravery," another neighbour, Laxmikant Joshi, told AFP. "He saved lives when he was in danger. And in the air when he was controlling the plane and suffering injuries!"

Machchhar has said the weight of responsibility for passengers' safety weighed heavily on his mind early in his flying career. But Pratik Gandhi told AFP his longtime friend had appeared notably composed since childhood.

"We have done all the mischief which is done by small kids. During that time he was always very calm," Gandhi said. "The same quality he has been bringing to his adult life."

That composure was tested Wednesday when Machchhar was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot aboard the flydubai flight, sparking a struggle for control of the aircraft, according to passengers and officials.

The airline said all passengers were safe. Authorities have not yet provided details on the type of wounds Machchhar received but have confirmed he is receiving hospital treatment.

'We are praying for him'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his actions helped save hundreds of lives and avert "a great tragedy".

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," Modi said, in a post on social media. "In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others."

Speaking in New Delhi, Modi said he had called Machchhar's wife, mother and father. "This valour by Smit fills us with pride.... He is currently undergoing treatment," he said.

"Today, the entire world is proud of him. I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long life and excellent health, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India."

Another neighbour, Bhavesh Shah, said Machchhar often returned to the family home in the Mumbai suburb of Tilak Nagar and was always ready to help.

"Every time somebody wants help here, he helps them. His nature is very good," Shah said. "We are praying for him — we have received the message that he is stable."

Machchhar's path to the cockpit was not straightforward. While studying management to help his family's textile business, he attended an aviation seminar and caught what he later called the "aviation bug".

His first commercial flight was "scary", he recalled in a podcast in 2025, because of the responsibility that came with carrying passengers' lives. But he said he learned to manage the pressure. "Stressing is not going to help at least in this industry," he said.

Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience on Boeing 737 aircraft and has flown for Dubai-based flydubai since 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He previously worked for Indian carrier SpiceJet. "You are a hero to us all, Captain," the company said.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu said the nation was proud of Machchhar, saluting his "heroic courage and incredible presence of mind" and saying his actions helped prevent a major tragedy.

"I salute his indomitable spirit," she said. "I pray for his speedy recovery and good health."