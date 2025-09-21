Indian embassy issues emergency number amid new H-1B visa fee by US

As Trump introduced a new fee of $100,000 on H-1B visas, the world was quick to react with emotions near panic spreading among professionals across the world. The move particularly impacts Indians who account for around three-quarters of the 85,000 H-1B visas that the US awards per year on a lottery system.

The abrupt announcement prompted multinational giants, who largely rely on Indian workers, to waste no time in responding, immediately issuing letters to employees abroad to return to the US and remain in the country.

Amid the ensuing confusion, the Indian embassy in Washington has issued an emergency contact for Indians seeking emergency assistance: +1-202-550-9931 (both call and WhatsApp).

The embassy stressed that the number is only for emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries.

Meanwhile, Nasscom, representing India’s $283 billion IT and business process outsourcing industry, said the new fee would impact Indian nationals and disrupt the global operations of Indian technology services companies.

India's Ministry of External Affairs put out a statement, saying the move would also have "humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families". It added that the government hoped that such effects would be addressed by US authorities.

As queries circulated on the nature of the new fee, the White House issued some clarifications:

The $100,000 fee is a one-time payment, not annual.

The fee does not apply to current visa holders who re-enter, or those who wish to renew it. The new fee only applies in the next H-1B lottery round.

The US will allow an H-1B visa application without the $100,000 fee on a case-by-case basis 'if in the national interest'