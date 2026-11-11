Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia warns of fake attestation services

The embassy clarified that this service is only undertaken by consular officers of the embassy at the designated Indian Consular Application Centres

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 8:58 PM
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The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia has warned of fake attestation services, saying that these cases have "come to the notice" of the authority.

The embassy clarified that this service is only undertaken by consular officers of the embassy at the designated Indian Consular Application Centres, which is VFS Global, and at Consular Camps organised by the Embassy.

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Appointments, it added, can be booked on the VFS website. The authority also urged Indian nationals to avail attestation services only from VFS Global, as it is the only official provider of those services in the country.

Earlier, Indian nationals in the UAE were advised to exercise caution when dealing with visa and migration processing agencies that promise overseas employment or residency permits, following complaints against firms allegedly failing to deliver services after collecting fees.

In a post on X, The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates said they had “received complaints” from Indian nationals against certain visa and migration processing agencies operating outside India, including in the UAE.

According to the advisory, these agencies promote third-country employment and residency visa services through social media advertisements, collect fees from applicants and subsequently fail to provide the promised services or refunds.

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