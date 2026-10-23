Indian embassy in Saudi 'in touch' with family of man killed in Dammam airport attack

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued an update on the situation of citizens affected by the regional war.

The embassy said that it is in touch with the family of the Indian national who passed away in the attack on Dammam airport. The authority said that it is extending all necessary assistance to facilitate the transportation of his mortal remains to India.

Meanwhile, one of the two Indian nationals injured in the same attack has been discharged from the hopital. The other is also expected to be discharged later today.

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An Indian national who was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field in Eastern Province was discharged from the hospital on October 22.

October 10 Riyadh airport attack

Among the Indian nationals injured in the attack on Riyadh Airport on October 10, two are currently receiving treatment in an ICU, while two others are in the normal ward.

Seven injured Indian nationals have been discharged from the hospital so far.

One Indian national had unfortunately lost his life in the attack. His funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12.