Indian court tells Apple to 'cooperate' in antitrust case

An Indian court has told Apple to "fully cooperate" with investigators in an antitrust case related to the iPhone ​apps market, not agreeing with the U.S. company's request to put the case on hold while it challenges the law governing antitrust penalties.

The Delhi High Court said in an order posted on its website on Saturday that Apple "shall fully cooperate", but it asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to not pass a final order in the matter until at least July 15.

Apple wanted the case to be put on hold and had accused the CCI of exceeding its powers by pushing the company to submit its financials - typically needed for penalty calculation - while Apple has a pending challenge to the law governing penalties, Reuters has reported.

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The CCI has been seeking Apple's financial information since an investigation found in 2024 that the company had abused its dominant position.

Apple has denied wrongdoing and resisted demands of the CCI, arguing that it has challenged India's entire antitrust ​penalty calculation law and the watchdog must wait.

The Indian case is among many Apple faces around the globe for alleged antitrust breaches. India is a key market for ⁠Apple, ​where its iPhones have a 9 per cent market share, compared with 4 per cent two years ago, Counterpoint Research says.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.