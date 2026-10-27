Indian court allows Bollywood actor Imran Khan to stay until Nov 2: Local media

Khan is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by October 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief this month

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 2:25 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

An Indian court allowed Bollywood actor Imran Khan to remain in the country until at least November 2, local media said on Tuesday, pausing a government order that asked him to leave for breaching immigration laws by allegedly participating in a protest.

Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by October 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief this month.

Recommended For You

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election, says 'don't test us'

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election, says 'don't test us'

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

 

Under Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political protests can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.

Khan appealed against the order in the Bombay High Court, saying it was unconstitutional and arbitrary, local media reported.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

2

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

3

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election, says 'don't test us'

4

Dubai Run, 2 new Etihad Rail stations: 8 things residents can expect in November

5

UAE Lottery: Long-time resident wins Dh5 million 5 days before turning 60