Indian court allows Bollywood actor Imran Khan to stay until Nov 2: Local media

An Indian court allowed Bollywood actor Imran Khan to remain in the country until at least November 2, local media said on Tuesday, pausing a government order that asked him to leave for breaching immigration laws by allegedly participating in a protest.

Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by October 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief this month.

Under Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political protests can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.

Khan appealed against the order in the Bombay High Court, saying it was unconstitutional and arbitrary, local media reported.