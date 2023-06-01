Indian billionaire Ambani's son Akash welcomes baby with wife Shloka

German Foreign Ministry calls the upcoming expulsions a unilateral, unjustified and incomprehensible decision
Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has welcomed his second child with wife Shloka.
The couple had their first child, Prithvi Akash Ambani, in December 2020.
Dhanraj Nathwani, who is a friend of Akash and his siblings, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the baby girl.
An entire entourage of cars with the Ambani family members landed at the hospital in Mumbai where Shloka delivered the baby. A viral video shared on social media shows them leaving the hospital surrounded by police vehicles.
Shloka's pregnancy was announced at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April, which was a star-studded event. Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini had shared this beautiful picture of the then mother-to-be.
Last year, Akash's sister Isha delivered twin babies. Akash and Isha are twins themselves, followed by their younger brother Anant, who got engaged to Radhika Merchant in January 2023.
ALSO READ:
German Foreign Ministry calls the upcoming expulsions a unilateral, unjustified and incomprehensible decision
Treasury Department says the government would run short of funds to pay all its bills on June 5 without congressional action
State news agency says Taliban forces started shooting at an Iranian police station amid a water dispute between the two countries
The five election guarantees will be discussed, approved and implemented soon, says Siddaramaiah
Pressure mounts on the former PM after 33 of his supporters handed over to the army to face trial in military courts
Sources say the two sides reached agreement on key issues, such as spending caps and funding for the Internal Revenue Service and the military
The 70-year-old man escapes unhurt after the incident in Kerala
Man who drove into gates of British PM Rishi Sunak's residence, office held on suspicion of dangerous driving