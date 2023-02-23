Indian Army holds classes to enable children continue education amid snowfall

The recall came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds in four areas along roads
The Indian Army has organised classes for the students of Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to help them continue with their education amid heavy snowfall in the region.
The children could not keep up with their education due to the ongoing winter vacations and the heavy snowfall in the region. The Indian Army soldiers in Boniyar were aware of challenges being faced by the small children in remote villages due to the weather and so organised classes for them.
The children were provided with teachers by the Indian Army, for continuing their education when going to school was not possible.
The majority of the children, continuing their education in these remote villages are girls.
Currently, nearly 300 children are attending these classes, coordinated and organised by the Indian Army.
The Indian Army also distributed free stationery items to the children, most of whom come from poverty-stricken families.
Lauding the army for its efforts, Wali Mohd, Lamabardar of Chotwali village in Tehsil Boniyar, stated that the classes will help the children in building a brighter future ahead.
