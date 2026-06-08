Indian Air Force to deliver Neet re-test papers, sources tell Indian media

Indian Air Force is set to transport Neet-UG retest question papers, according to Indian media reports citing Ministry of Defence sources.

The retest papers will be transferred by the IAF to 18 locations across the country, which will later be transported securely to the different examination centres, according to reports.

Set to be held on June 21, the Neet retest comes after a massive paper leak controversy, affecting the future of millions of students. In India, this is not a one-off incident; the National Testing Agency has long had a history of glitches and scandals.

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India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 13 individuals in connection with the case so far. Some of the major suspects were professors closely associated with the NTA examination process, and leaked the papers in private coaching classes held at their residence.

The examination, which is a key medical entrance test, determines the fate of India's future doctors.

In May, the cancellation of Neet caused uproar among students, who took to the streets to protest, with families broken-hearted at seeing their children's future prospects vanish due to a lack of security by NTA.

NTA acknowledged that a re-test would cause “real and significant inconvenience” to students and their families, but said allowing the results to stand would have caused greater damage to public trust.

The Neet scandal, combined with other exam irregularities such as CBSE's new On-Screen Marking system, have prompted anger among India's youth, culminating in the formation of a satirical political movement — Cockroach Janta Party.

On June 6, the CJP led protests in India — carrying paper cockroach masks and pamphlets, they called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The movement's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University graduate arrived in New Delhi from US to lead the protests.