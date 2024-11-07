Indian agency raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Flipkart platforms, say sources

Reuters File Photo

India's financial crime agency has raided offices of some sellers operating Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in an investigation into alleged violations of foreign investment rules, three government sources said on Thursday.

The searches come weeks after Reuters reported India's antitrust body had found the two companies and their sellers violated competition laws by giving preference to select sellers on their platforms. Both companies have maintained they comply with Indian laws.

The raids are the latest setback for Amazon and Flipkart, which count India as a key growth market where e-commerce sales are rapidly rising.

One senior government source said raids were being carried out in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, but did not give names of sellers whose offices were being raided.

"The raids on sellers of Amazon and Flipkart is a part of ED’s probe ... for alleged violations of foreign exchange laws," said the first government source with direct knowledge.

Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative of the financial crime agency said he had no immediate comment.

A second government source said the raids were being conducted at 19 locations in India, and the agency was investigating how e-commerce platforms indirectly influence the sale price of goods, in violation of Indian laws, and do not provide a level playing field for all sellers.