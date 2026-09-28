Indian-administered Kashmir assembly backs return to statehood

Members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party staged a walkout before the vote, with many of them calling the resolution "unconstitutional" and "anti-national"

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 2:45 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Indian-administered Kashmir's regional assembly endorsed the restoration of federal statehood on Monday, a non-binding resolution that politicians from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party condemned as "anti-national".

It is the latest twist in the long-running contentious debate about rule in the Himalayan territory of around 13 million people, ever since Modi's Hindu nationalist government revoked Kashmir's limited autonomy in 2019.

Recommended For You

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

UAE lifts Ebola-related visa ban on Uganda; restrictions remain for DRC, South Sudan

UAE lifts Ebola-related visa ban on Uganda; restrictions remain for DRC, South Sudan

 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who introduced the resolution, said that statehood was the territory's "right".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party staged a walkout before the vote, with many of them calling the resolution "unconstitutional" and "anti-national".

It calls upon the government in New Delhi, which has repeatedly promised restoration of statehood at an "appropriate time", to ensure "the immediate and urgent restoration of full (federal) statehood to Jammu and Kashmir".

The text also referred to resolutions demanding federal autonomy, passed in 2000 and 2024. All three are not constitutionally binding.

In 2024, Kashmir elected its first government since it was brought under New Delhi's direct control, led by Abdullah's National Conference party.

But the local government has limited powers. The territory continues to be, for all practical purposes, governed by a Delhi-appointed administrator.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from British rule in 1947.

Both countries claim it in full, with several conflicts between the nuclear-armed neighbours, most recently last year.

Rebel groups launched an insurgency in 1989 against Indian rule of Kashmir, demanding independence or its merger with Pakistan.

About 500,000 Indian troops are deployed in the region, and the insurgency has been largely crushed.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

'Time for diplomacy': UAE's Gargash says there has to be a lasting political solution

2

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

3

Trump expects Iran talks to resume despite rejecting Tehran’s 7-day truce proposal

4

UAE seized 82 properties, arrested Irish crime boss in 48 hours, minister reveals

5

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war