Indian actor arrested after car hits couple, killing woman

An Indian actor has been arrested after he hit a couple with his car. The accident resulted in the death of a woman and severe injuries for her husband.
Nagabhushana NS, a star in the Kannada film industry, reportedly rammed into the couple (identified as Krishna, 58 and Prema, 48) and then hit an electric pole.
Indian media reported that the actor took the couple to the hospital. The woman died on the way and her husband is currently being treated for injuries. The couple's son filed a complaint with the police, saying that his parents were walking on the sidewalk when the actor rammed into them. However, Nagabhushana said that the couple suddenly moved to the road, causing the accident.
The actor was arrested and then released on station bail a few hours later.
