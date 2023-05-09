Video: 23 killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh

The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village

Photo: ANI

By Agencies Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 3:52 PM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 4:14 PM

The death toll in the Khargone bus accident rose to 23 on Tuesday afternoon, inspector general of Indore Rural Range, Rakesh Gupta said.

The accident occurred after a private passenger bus fell from Dongargaon bridge near the Dasanga area under the Oon police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district at around 8.30am in Tuesday.

The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

"Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the minister earlier told reporters.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.