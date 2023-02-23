India: Young student attempts suicide after harassment by senior doctor, remains critical

A thorough probe should be conducted into the matter, says the state governor

Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023

A junior doctor of a medical college in Warangal, in the southern Indian state of Telengana, has allegedly attempted suicide on 22nd February. Her family alleged she attempted suicide because of harassment by a senior doctor. She is currently under treatment at Hyderabad's Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

"She continues to be critical. She was shifted to NIMS in status of multiorgan failure," says Hyderabad's Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

"It's painful to see a PG medical student in a critical situation", said Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. "She had complained of ragging; it is a sensitive issue. A thorough probe should be conducted."

