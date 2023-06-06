India: Young man murdered by friends over dispute at birthday party

By ANI Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 7:55 AM

A 20-year-old man named Sabir was allegedly murdered by four of his friends, two of whom were minors, following a dispute over sharing the food bill during the victim's birthday party, Mumbai Police have said.

The four friends had gone out for a meal, and the bill had come to 10,000 rupees. 3 of the accused told Sabir to pay the entire amount. The victim replied that he was unable to pay the amount as he was saving for his birthday party, but when his friends insisted, saying they would pay him their share later, Sabir obliged, paying the entire bill.

In the days that followed, several arguments broke out between the four, when Sabir requested the accused pay their share to him. The 3 eventually agreed to pay, organising a birthday party for Sabir.

During the celebration, Sabir was killed by the same knife with which he had cut his cake. The accused were allegedly inspired by the movie 'Antim', in which the villain killed a man in a similar way. Before stabbing Sabir, one of the accused shouted, "Isko Antim movie ka shot dikha" (Show him the scene from the film 'Antim').

Authorities arrested the four accused, two of which were jailed. The other two minors were sent to a juvenile home. Further investigation is currently underway, police added.

