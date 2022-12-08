India: Woman's body found inside suitcase at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

The news of her "sudden and unexpected demise" was confirmed by her parents via her Instagram handle.
A decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been found in a suitcase at West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday evening, Delhi Police said.
According to the police, their control room received a call about a suitcase from which a foul smell was emanating.
A team from the Delhi Police reached the spot and pulled it out of the drain with the help of local divers. On opening the suitcase, the body of a woman was found inside.
The victim — whose body was found highly-decomposed — has not been identified yet.
The age of the woman is estimated to be about 28-30 years, police said
The body has been sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.
