India: Woman's body found inside suitcase at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

The victim — whose body was found highly-decomposed — has not been identified yet

File photo

By ANI Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 8:59 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

A decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been found in a suitcase at West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday evening, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, their control room received a call about a suitcase from which a foul smell was emanating.

A team from the Delhi Police reached the spot and pulled it out of the drain with the help of local divers. On opening the suitcase, the body of a woman was found inside.

The victim — whose body was found highly-decomposed — has not been identified yet.

The age of the woman is estimated to be about 28-30 years, police said

The body has been sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.

ALSO READ: