India: Woman killed in hit-and-run case as luxury car crashes into bike in Mumbai; probe underway

Photo: ANI. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 2:16 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 2:19 PM

A woman was killed after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband early Sunday morning in the Worli area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, police reported.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada.

Meanwhile, the deceased's husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, added the police.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5.30am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli," a statement from the Mumbai Police said.

The police further added that the driver fled from the spot following the incident.

"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish."