India: Woman found dead at her rented apartment, live-in partner on run

Delhi Police say that there are no external injury marks on the body of the deceased

By ANI Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 11:45 AM

A 36-year-old married woman was found dead at her rented apartment in New Delhi's Mangolpur Kalan village.

Delhi Police said they have formed multiple teams to nab her live-in partner, believed to be the main suspect in the case.

They said that a PCR call was received at Police Station South Rohini on December 30, 2022, informing that a dead body of a female has been found on the second floor of a house, in Mangolpur Kalan village, Delhi.

They added that local police staff immediately rushed to the spot where they found a female dead body. Police said they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) U/s 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at South Rohini Police Station.

The deceased was identified by police as Poonam Devi wife of Pradeep Singh, a resident of village Pura Harlal in Uttar Pradesh.

During the preliminary investigation, police learnt that she was staying on rent with one Sanjay, a resident of Karkoli, Uttar Pradesh from about ten days ago.

"The landlord informed that he had last seen both Poonam and Sanjay at about 6.30pm on December 29. On December 30 at about 10.30am, when he (the landlord) came to the second floor, he found the door of Poonam's house partly open. He saw there was no movement in Poonam's body," Delhi police said.

Delhi Police said there were no external injury marks on the body of the deceased.

ALSO READ:

"The crime team was called to collect samples and exhibits. The body of the woman was preserved in BSA Hospital Mortuary. Her live-in partner Sanjay, who was found missing from the house was contacted but his phone was switched off," Delhi police said.

The authority added: "Later the husband of the deceased woman, Pradeep Singh, a resident of Shahdara, Delhi was contacted and told police that he was married to Poonam in 2011 and they have a son and two daughters."

According to police, on November 24, 2022, the deceased Poonam Devi who lived in Shahdara, had gone to Zirakpur, Punjab to meet her husband who was there in connection with some work. "She had left for Delhi on November 26 from Zirakpur for her treatment. On the Next day, her husband found out that she is with one Sanjay and suspected her to be having an extramarital affair," Police added.

"Efforts are on to apprehend the prime suspect, Sanjay. Multiple teams of police have been formed to nab the accused. Police are working on all the possible angles to find the exact cause of the murder. Further investigation is underway," Delhi Police said.