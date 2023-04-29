India: Woman dies by suicide after husband stops her from going to salon

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
A 34-year-old woman died by suicide after her husband refused to let her go to a salon in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred under Aerodrome police station limits in the city on Thursday. The woman was identified as Reena Yadav, a resident of Scheme-51.
Investigating officer Uma Shankar Yadav said that the woman married Balram Yadav about 15 years ago.
On Thursday, she asked Balram to go to the beauty parlour but he refused. "Following this, Reena ended her life by hanging from the ceiling. When Balram came home, he found her hanging and informed the police about the matter," the officer said.
He added that the police recorded the matter and the body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
ALSO READ:
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says