India withdraws President's Rule from Manipur 'with immediate effect'

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a notification revoking President's Rule in Manipur, effective immediately.

As per a 'proclamation' published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary), President Droupadi Murmu has revoked the Proclamation issued under Article 356(2) of the Constitution in relation to the state of Manipur. The earlier proclamation was issued on February 13, 2025.

The fresh proclamation, signed by the President on Wednesday (February 4, 2026), states that the President's Rule in Manipur stands withdrawn.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026," reads the proclamation.

The move comes a day after the BJP on Tuesday announced two-time MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the legislature party in strife-torn Manipur, naming him as the state's next chief minister.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's MLAs at the BJP headquarters. The swearing-in will take place on Tuesday.

Singh will have two deputy CMs, one from the Kuki-Zo community and another from the Naga community. Kangpokpi MLA Nemcha Kipgen has been appointed as a Deputy CM. The alliance partner Naga People's Front, is expected to name the Naga deputy CM soon.

Khemchand Singh, 62, is a member of the Meitei community and an engineer. He has previously served as the Municipal Administration Minister in the previous Biren Singh government. In 2022, he had emerged as a contender for the CM's post.

President Droupadi Murmu had imposed President's Rule in Manipur on February 13 last year after receiving a report from the state's Governor, citing a breakdown of constitutional governance.

The decision was made days after N Biren Singh resigned