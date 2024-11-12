India will allow Musk's Starlink to operate if it passes security checks

FILE PHOTO: An evening launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base is seen over the Pacific Ocean from Encinitas, California, U.S., April 1, 2024. Reuters file

Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink will be granted permission to operate in India after complying with security regulations, local media reported on Tuesday.

The potential launch of Starlink — with its network of low Earth orbit satellites capable of providing internet to remote and disconnected locations — in the world's most populous country has been accompanied by fierce policy debates and alleged national security concerns.

But on Tuesday communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told local media that India would allow the company to operate "as long as they're complying with all the conditions from a security perspective".

"They have to check all the boxes," business newspaper Mint quoted Scindia on Tuesday.

The minister did not provide further details, but local media reported earlier this month that the government and Starlink were in talks over several security-related issues including storage of data.

The decision comes less than a week after Donald Trump won the US presidential elections, with Musk emerging as one of his most enthusiastic backers and being pipped for a government role.

Starlink shot into the global spotlight when its terminals were sent to Ukraine after Russia's 2022 invasion to help with battlefield communications.

Musk has also butted heads with Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani in recent months over the way satellite spectrum should be awarded.

Ambani, who heads India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio, has been trying to convince authorities to auction the spectrum rather than just allocate it.

In submissions made before the country's telecom regulator, Jio has argued that auctions are needed to ensure a "level playing field" between terrestrial operators like itself and satellite internet service firms like Starlink.