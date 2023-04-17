India: Widowed woman need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-laws, rules court

The woman died six days after she was admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns
The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has ruled that a daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to the parents of her dead husband.
A single bench of Justice Kishor Sant on April 12 passed its order on a petition filed by a 38-year-old woman, Shobha Tidke, challenging an order passed by the Nyayadhikari Gram Nyayalaya (local court) at Latur city in Maharashtra directing her to pay maintenance to the parents of her dead husband.
“By reading of section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it is clear that the father-in-law and mother-in-law are not mentioned in the said section,” the high court said in its order.
Shobha’s husband, who used to work with the MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation), had died, after which she started working at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.
Kishanrao Tidke, 68, and Kantabai Tidke, 60, the in-laws of Shobha Tidke, claimed they have no source of income after the death of their son and therefore sought maintenance.
The woman claimed that her husband’s parents own land and a house in their village and had also received Rs188,000 from MSRTC as compensation.
The high court in its order said there was nothing to indicate that the job secured by Shobha Tidke was on compassionate ground.
“It is clear that the deceased husband was working in MSRTC, whereas now the petitioner (Shobha) is appointed in the health department of the state government. Thus it is clear that the appointment is not on compassionate grounds,” the court said.
It added that the parents of the dead man had received compensation amount after the death of their son and they own land and their own house.
“...this court finds that no case is made out by the respondents (parents) to claim maintenance from the petitioner,” court said.
The woman died six days after she was admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns
Rishi Shah, Shradha Agarwal ran a health tech company that sold advertising space on monitors installed in doctors' offices to pharmaceutical firms
Despite lowering the country's growth projection to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, World Economic Outlook figures revealed India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
US President to highlight American role in ending bloodshed 25 years ago with Good Friday Agreement, while towns gear up to welcome him as he dives into his Irish ancestry
Not scared or intimidated by the saffron party's tactics of taking away my MP 'tag' or my official residence, says the Congress leader during a roadshow in Wayanad
Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold