India: West Bengal, Odisha threatened by severe cyclonic storm Dana

Eastern India's states of West Bengal and Odisha are being threatened by Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island between Thursday night and Friday morning with wind speeds up to 120 kmph, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

India's Cabinet Secretary, T V Somanathan, chaired an emergency meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review preparedness for the impending cyclone.

A low-pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal is likely to advance north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 and develop into a cyclonic storm – Cyclone Dana – by the next day, the IMD's Director General briefed the meeting.

"Thereafter, it will reach the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning," the IMD said. It will make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds up to 120 kmph.

"Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called to safe berth," India's Cabinet Secretariat warned.