India: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury'

Leaders across the party lines have wished a speedy recovery to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Eastern Indian state of West Bengal after she sustained a 'major injury' on Thursday.

Mamata sustained injuries on her forehead on Thursday and was hospitalised, according to the Trinamool Congress.

She got injured after falling accidentally at her home and TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the SSKM hospital, party leader Kunal Ghosh said.

"Wishing @MamataOfficial a speedy recovery. She was seriously injured after falling accidentally at her home. She had a head injury. She is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. @abhishekaitc took her to the hospital. The examination process is underway," Ghosh said.

She was shifted from Woodburn Block at SSKM Hospital to Trauma Care Centre, in Kolkata.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while taking to X expressed his shock.

"Shocked to see this. Pray for ur speedy recovery Didi. God bless u," he said.

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP also took to X and said: "Shocked to see this. Wish @MamataOfficial a swift & complete recovery! @AITCofficial"

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery.

"Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.

"Please keep her in your prayers," the TMC added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said: "My thoughts are with her during this difficult time, and I'm wishing her a speedy recovery."

