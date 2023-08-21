India: 'Welcome, buddy!' — Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, Chandrayaan-3 lander module establish contact

At least 150,000 students from around the country are enrolled at more than 300 private colleges in Kota
Isro on Monday said a two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module has been established.
"‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM," the national space agency said in a post on 'X'.
Isro said on Sunday the lander module of Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission of India, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04pm on August 23.
The MOX (Mission Operations Complex) is located at Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.
Isro also said, in an update, that the live telecast of the landing event will begin at 5.20pm on August 23.
The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising orbiter, lander and rover was launched in 2019. The lander with a rover in its belly crashed into the Moon's surface, failing in its mission to achieve a soft-landing.
Isro said in 2019 that due to the precise launch and orbital manoeuvres, the mission life of the orbiter is increased to seven years.
At least 150,000 students from around the country are enrolled at more than 300 private colleges in Kota
A deadly reaction was triggered causing 'irreversible brain damage' to the boy
Election dates will be confirmed after new constituencies based on the latest census would be finalised by Dec 14
A British government official said there were currently no dates in the diary for the leaders to meet
Rishi Sunak announces 900 more hospital beds across England’s 30 hospitals
A Chinese-brokered deal saw the long-time rivals agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies
In March, both the countries agreed to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility
While video footage point to power utility lines as the possible cause, social media is flooded with false claims about the tragedy