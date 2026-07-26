Four Indians onboard Odesa-hit vessel as India warns seafarers in new advisory

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how the US-Iran war has escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

India has issued a new advisory for citizens working on commercial vessels in conflict-affected areas of the Black Sea, following recent attacks endangering the lives of Indian sailors. This warning follows a vessel attack at the Port of Odesa, which has increased security risks in the region.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv announced that four Indians were onboard the vessel struck near Ukraine's port. The embassy is closely monitoring the situation after MV AGN Ragnar was attacked at the Port of Odesa on July 25. Two of the four Indians have been confirmed safe, while information on the other two is pending. Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and the embassy remains in regular contact with relevant authorities.

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The advisory highlights the volatile security situation in the Black Sea and nearby maritime areas, warning that commercial vessels in the region face significant risks, including missile and drone attacks.

Attacks on vessels have increased since April 2026, resulting in the deaths of Indian nationals. Indian seafarers were also issued another advisory on July 21, advising those considering employment on vessels in conflict zones to carefully assess security risks before accepting assignments.

The advisory urges seafarers to obtain detailed information from employers, recruitment agencies, and ship operators regarding planned routes, ports of call, security measures, insurance coverage, and emergency procedures. It also advises workers to ensure employment contracts comply with international maritime standards and include provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in emergencies.

The embassy also advises Indian nationals to keep family members informed of travel plans, maintain regular communication, and follow safety advisories from Indian maritime authorities and vessel operators.

According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), at least 10 civilian vessels with Indian crew members have been targeted by US and Iranian forces since March.

Two oil tankers operated by a subsidiary of UAE energy company Adnoc, MT Mombasa and MT Al-Bahiyah, were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that one Indian crew member aboard MT Mombasa was killed and eight others were injured, four seriously. The injured included six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

According to the FSUI, the death toll among Indian seafarers from vessel attacks in the region has now risen to eight.

The union stated that the first major incident occurred on March 1, when the Sky Light oil tanker was hit while anchored near Oman’s coastline, resulting in the deaths of two Indian sailors, including the captain. Since then, several other vessels with Indian crews have come under attack, including MT Vishnu, MT Settebello, MT Celestial, MT Marivex, MT Jalveer, Galaxy, Safe Sea, MT Safesea Vishnu, MT Mombasa, and MT Al-Bahiyah.

FSUI Secretary-General Manoj Yadav stated that Indian seafarers are increasingly becoming victims of attacks on commercial vessels involved in geopolitical conflicts.

“All the vessels that get attacked by both parties are where Indian seafarers are on board,” Yadav said, urging the Indian government to take stronger action with all parties involved.

He noted that more than 15,000 Indian seafarers are working in the affected regions and urged authorities to ensure their safety.

The Embassy of India in Ukraine advised Indian nationals requiring consular assistance to contact Indian missions in the region.

Emergency contacts:

Embassy of India, Russia: +7 9652773414

Embassy of India, Ukraine: +38 0933559958