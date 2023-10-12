India: Viral video shows man's body being dragged by car in Delhi; 2 accused arrested

Police launched an investigation and the body was found and identified

By ANI Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 8:36 AM

Two accused were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district in India in connection with the viral video of a man being dragged by a car in Delhi, police said.

During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that they boarded the taxi as passengers and, after some time, threatened and pushed the taxi driver out of the car to rob the vehicle, said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (L&O) on Wednesday.

Later, after an investigation, the body was identified as that of a taxi driver named Bijender, who is 43 years old and a resident of Faridabad.

On Wednesday, the police said after a video of a man being dragged by a car on the National Highway-8 near Mahipalpur surfaced online, the body of a 43-year-old man was found lying with injuries near the service road of National Highway-8 (NH8).

Giving further details on the case, the police said, "On October 10, at around 11:20 PM, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj North Police Station that an unidentified body of a male with injuries was found near the service road of NH8."

Two accused arrested. Photo: ANI

Shortly after the information was received, the police reached the scene and recovered the body of the deceased. Subsequently, the police registered a case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

