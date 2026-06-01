India-US trade deal to reflect Washington's tariff changes, India trade minister says

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that large parts of the agreement have been finalised, with only a 'few final details' still under discussion

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 2:53 PM
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The trade deal India is negotiating with the U.S. will take into account legal changes in Washington's tariff structure, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

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Large parts of the agreement have been finalised, and "a few final details" are being discussed, he said.

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