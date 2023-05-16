India: Unmarried couple found hanging from tree, police register case

Pre-election polls gave a slight lead to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance
A couple allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a tree in the Talasari village area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.
According to the preliminary inquiry by the police, the couple (the 19-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman) had an affair and stayed in the same locality.
The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.
"During the investigation, it has been revealed that both the deceased stayed in the same locality and had an affair. The bodies were sent for postmortem," the police said on Monday.
The police recorded the statements of the deceased parents, and a case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
