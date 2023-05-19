India: University student shoots ex-girlfriend dead on campus, kills self

The Canadian artist born to Ethiopian parents rose to fame on a brand of dark R&B, after gaining a strong following on YouTube more than a decade ago
A 21-year-old student at Shiv Nadar University in India's Greater Noida reportedly killed a female batchmate on campus before taking his own life at the boys' hostel, according to local media reports.
The young man named Anuj Singh, who was in his third year in sociology, allegedly sent a suicide note to the university group 10 minutes before the shooting happened.
CCTV footage showed that he met the girl, Sneha Chaurasia, at the dining hall, started a conversation, and gave her a hug. Then, appearing to have hidden the gun behind his bag, he shot her twice, according to media reports.
Sneha, also 21, was rushed to a nearby hospital but she was declared dead upon arrival.
The boy went straight to his hostel and turned the gun on himself, the reports added. He died on the spot.
His suicide note, a video uploaded on Google Drive, revealed that he and Sneha used to be in a relationship but later broke up and she started seeing someone else. He also said he was suffering from stage 3 brain cancer and didn't have much time to live.
Police said investigations had confirmed the duo had been in a relationship for a year and a half. "Their ties had turned sour since December and they started fighting frequently. We are now investigating where he got the pistol," an officer told local media.
ALSO READ:
The Canadian artist born to Ethiopian parents rose to fame on a brand of dark R&B, after gaining a strong following on YouTube more than a decade ago
Teenager sustained injuries to her stomach, arm, finger, and knee and had to get 19 stitches
Fifty-two people had made it out of the building but firefighters were still trying to account for others
The Atlanta Federal Reserve President expects an increase would be more likely at this point
Carbon capture might not work for all buildings in New York, but some are giving it a try
The authority also suggested that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan edging ahead of his rival but failing to secure a first-round win
Ukraine's President says the ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing