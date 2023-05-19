India: University student shoots ex-girlfriend dead on campus, kills self

A 21-year-old student at Shiv Nadar University in India's Greater Noida reportedly killed a female batchmate on campus before taking his own life at the boys' hostel, according to local media reports.

The young man named Anuj Singh, who was in his third year in sociology, allegedly sent a suicide note to the university group 10 minutes before the shooting happened.

CCTV footage showed that he met the girl, Sneha Chaurasia, at the dining hall, started a conversation, and gave her a hug. Then, appearing to have hidden the gun behind his bag, he shot her twice, according to media reports.

Sneha, also 21, was rushed to a nearby hospital but she was declared dead upon arrival.

The boy went straight to his hostel and turned the gun on himself, the reports added. He died on the spot.

His suicide note, a video uploaded on Google Drive, revealed that he and Sneha used to be in a relationship but later broke up and she started seeing someone else. He also said he was suffering from stage 3 brain cancer and didn't have much time to live.

Police said investigations had confirmed the duo had been in a relationship for a year and a half. "Their ties had turned sour since December and they started fighting frequently. We are now investigating where he got the pistol," an officer told local media.

