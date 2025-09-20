India: Underwater tunnel in construction for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

An undersea tunnel is being constructed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train in India, according to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways.

The tunnel is located beneath the creek between Mumbai and Thane, and the team has achieved a breakthrough in a critical 4.8km section, he added.

Overall, approximately 320km of viaducts have been built; bridges being built over rivers are also reaching completion at a rapid pace, Vaishnaw said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will reduce the travel time between the two key destinations to 2 hours and 7 minutes, and will connect major cities along the way, like Thane, Vapi, Surat, Baroda, and Anand.

The train is expected to run every half hour during peak times initially, and later service will expand to every 10 minutes during peak hours, the minister said.

"This means that if you want to travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, the system of pre-reserving tickets will be eliminated. Simply arrive at the station, catch a train in ten minutes, and reach your destination in two hours," Vaishnaw added.