E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Two people dead after passenger train derails in Uttar Pradesh

A team of doctors was at the site treating the injured before they were moved to a hospital, the state's relief commissioner said in a statement

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Screengrab (ANI/X)
Photo: Screengrab (ANI/X)

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 3:55 PM

At least two people were killed and 20 injured after several coaches of a passenger train jumped the tracks in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, authorities said.

TV visuals showed coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, which connects India's northern states to the eastern state of Assam, on their sides along the tracks, with passengers sitting outside with their luggage.


The derailment occurred in Gonda district, more than 100km (60 miles) from state capital Lucknow.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


A team of doctors was at the site treating the injured before they were moved to a hospital, the state's relief commissioner said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm (0900 GMT) and initial reports said around five coaches had derailed, railways spokesman Pankaj Singh told the ANI news agency.

"Our first priority is to complete relief and rescue work there as quickly as possible," Singh said.

At least 15 people died and dozens were injured last month when a freight train smashed into the rear of a stationary passenger train in the eastern state of West Bengal.

ALSO READ:



More news from World