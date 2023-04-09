India: Two killed, four injured in bee attack in Maharashtra

Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
Two persons were killed and four injured when they were attacked by a swarm of honey bees in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, a forest officer said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Satbahini in Nagbhid tehsil on Saturday night, he said.
The four injured persons, including a six-month-old baby, are being treated at Nagpur, a senior forest officer of Bramhapuri division said.
A group of six persons had come for a visit to Satbahini temple, some 140km away from district headquarters, in the evening, when a swarm of bees attacked them.
Two of the victims went missing, following which the forest officials and police launched a search. One of them was found dead, while the other man was critically injured and died during treatment at a hospital, said K R Dhondane, assistant forest officer, Bramhapuri Division.
Tourists have been banned from visiting the temple in the forested area after dark due to bee attacks and a warning board has also been installed in the area, he said.
