India: Two cases filed against wrestling body chief after Supreme Court hearing

Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
The Delhi Police on Friday registered two first information reports (FIRs) in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
On the complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station, a senior police officer said.
The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which is registered under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty, he said.
The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC Sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the officer said, adding that investigation into both the FIRs was being taken up in right earnest.
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021