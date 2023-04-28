India: Two cases filed against wrestling body chief after Supreme Court hearing

Delhi Police register the complaints of female wrestlers who allege sexual harassment

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik addresses a press conference during their ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. — PTI

By PTI Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 10:07 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 10:08 PM

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two first information reports (FIRs) in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On the complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station, a senior police officer said.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which is registered under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty, he said.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC Sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the officer said, adding that investigation into both the FIRs was being taken up in right earnest.