India travel: Over 100 flights disrupted in Delhi as city reels under dense fog, cold conditions

Over 18 of those flights have been delayed by 12 hours, according to the flight display information system at Delhi Airport

By ANI Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 11:03 PM

At least 100 flights have been disrupted in Delhi alone as the national capital continues to reel under severe cold conditions, with a thick layer of fog over it again on Wednesday.

“Due to bad weather (fog) for three days, over 100 flights are reported delayed from and to Delhi airport; some have also been diverted to the nearest airport,” a Delhi airport official said.

Even as the congestion at the airport in New Delhi was being tackled amid a busy year-end holiday season, the problems for air travellers increased with dense fog covering most parts of north India.

Poor visibility affecting the northern parts of the country over the past few days once again disrupted flight movement on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi airport official, another reason for the delay in flights is that some airlines have not deployed their CAT-III-compliant pilots yet.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers on Tuesday to check their flight status with the concerned airlines as flight operations at Delhi airport was only for CAT-III compliant ones.

“While landing and take-offs are continuing at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT-III compliant may [be] affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight information,” DIAL said.

CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) allows flights to land safely in low visibility. CAT III-B ILS allows aircraft to land with a runway visual range (RVR) of up to 50m with a decision height of 15m.

According to Flight Information Display System (FIDS) at Delhi Airport, over 18 flights have been delayed by 12 hours.

Flight services were affected at West Bengal’s Bagdogra airport for around six hours on Tuesday as dense fog reduced visibility, causing altered flights for hundreds of passengers.

On Tuesday, Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo expressed regret for the delay and diversion.

