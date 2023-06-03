India train crash: People queue up to donate blood for victims; video goes viral

Many were seen at Cuttack's SCB Medical College, where some of those injured in the tragedy were admitted

AFP

By ANI Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 1:01 PM

Several people queued up outside hospitals to donate blood for the victims of the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore in India.

Many were seen at Cuttack's SCB Medical College, where some of those injured in the tragedy were admitted.

Sudhanshu, a local, told ANI: "Injured people are being brought here. I felt that I should donate blood. I hope it will save some lives. I appeal to youth to come and donate their blood".

"I donated blood, my friends also donated the blood. I pray that everyone goes to their homes safely," Vibhuti Sharan, another local, said.

Earlier today, people were seen lining up outside hospitals in Bhadrak and Balasore to donate blood for the injured victims.

An IAS officer, Awanish Saran, said the blood donor queue in Balasore has been observed since last night:

As per the officials, around 288 people were killed and over 900 were injured in the incident.

ALSO READ:

The three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district.

According to a preliminary report released on Saturday by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar the accident took place at around 7am at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.

Seventeen coaches of these two trains got de-railed and severely damaged, the report said.

All injured and trapped passengers have been rescued, the report stated.

Seven NDRF teams, 5 ODRAF units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units are engaged in rescue operations.

Over 100 medical teams with paramedical staff along with medicines have been mobilised to the accident site, the statement said. Over 200 ambulances were engaged in moving the injured to hospitals in Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak and Cuttack.

Thirty buseswere deployed to transport stranded passengers. The Odisha government is providing free transport facilities for these riders.

Free medical treatments are being provided to injured persons at government and private hospitals in the State.