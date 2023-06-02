India train crash: Over 130 hospitalised after Coromandel Express gets derailed

The Special Relief Commissioner Office said that teams have rushed to the spot for a search and rescue operation the Coromandel Express

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 8:05 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 8:10 PM

Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha on Friday, Southern Railway authorities have said. Several are feared dead, hundreds hospitalised after the train collided into a goods train causing the derailment.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Southern Railway, several coaches have derailed.

Initial reports in local media suggest that around 200 passengers are feared trapped in the overturned coaches of the train. As of now, over 130 injured passengers have been taken to the hospital to receive medical care.

The Special Relief Commissioner Office said that teams have rushed to the spot for search and rescue operation.

The Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

So far, there is no information on the number of casualties due to the derailment.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: